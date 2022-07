Stromwall signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Hurricanes on Friday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Stromwall scored 19 goals and 32 points through 38 games with KHL Minsk last season. He's spent the last five seasons in Russia and Finland after spending time with AHL Hartford and ECHL Greenville. The 27-year-old winger should compete for a bottom-six role with Carolina in training camp.