Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Activated off IR
The Hurricanes activated Kruger (lower body) from injured reserve Friday.
Carolina assigned forward Aleksi Saarela to AHL Charlotte in a corresponding move, a transaction that suggests Kruger will almost certainly be ready to return Saturday against the Bruins. The 27-year-old pivot's return will bolster the Hurricanes' bottom-six and penalty-killing unit, but it won't mean much for fantasy owners, as his lack of offensive upside keeps him off the radar in all but the deepest of season-long formats.
