Kruger was placed on waivers by the Canes on Thursday.

Kruger was a healthy scratch against the Flyers on Tuesday and is bogged down in a 19-game goalless streak. During his drought, the center has tallied a lone helper, seven shots and 21 hits while averaging 10:45 of ice time. If the Swede goes unclaimed -- which is by no means guaranteed -- he figures to be reassigned to AHL Charlotte.