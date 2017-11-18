Kruger (illness) will suit up for Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Swede's return should bolster a Carolina penalty kill that ranks 20th in the league, but he probably doesn't have much of a fantasy hockey audience as the owner of a single point (an assist) through 18 games this season.

