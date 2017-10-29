Kruger has failed to record a point in eight consecutive games.

After recording an assist in the season opener against the Wild back on Oct. 7, Kruger has been really struggling offensively of late. He's been averaging roughly 11 minutes of ice time centering the Canes' fourth line this season, and doesn't really move the fantasy needle much in any stat category. The 27-year-old Swede recorded just 17 points last season with the Blackhawks, but he'll be hard-pressed to get back to that level on an offensively mediocre squad like the Hurricanes. Avoid.