Kruger wasn't on the ice for warmups ahead of Saturday's road game facing the Blues, according to NHL.com.

This will be the second consecutive absence for Kruger, who'll be replaced on the fourth line by Lucas Wallmark as the Hurricanes complete the back-to-back set following Friday's 2-1 home win over the Penguins. Kruger, a penalty-killing specialist, should be considered day-to-day.