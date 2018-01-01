Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Fails to practice
Kruger (undisclosed) was unable to practice Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kruger's absence at practice isn't a good sign for the 27-year-old center, who's missed the team's last two games. He's scored eight goals and has 18 assists through 81 games this season, so he's certainly contributed for the Hurricanes. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Washington.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Expected to miss another game•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Nets first goal with new club•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Two assists help deliver win•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Dressing for Saturday's game•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Returns to practice•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...