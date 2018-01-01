Kruger (undisclosed) was unable to practice Monday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Kruger's absence at practice isn't a good sign for the 27-year-old center, who's missed the team's last two games. He's scored eight goals and has 18 assists through 81 games this season, so he's certainly contributed for the Hurricanes. His next opportunity to return will be Tuesday against Washington.