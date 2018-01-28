Kruger went pointless in nine games leading up to the All-Star break, registering just two shots on goal and four PIM over that span.

Since returning from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Kruger has resumed his role as fourth-line center for the Canes, which means his offense is going to be non-existent most nights. With just five points in 44 games this season, Kruger just doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats, and is best left on your league's waiver wire.