Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Generating little offense on fourth line
Kruger went pointless in nine games leading up to the All-Star break, registering just two shots on goal and four PIM over that span.
Since returning from a four-game absence due to a lower-body injury, Kruger has resumed his role as fourth-line center for the Canes, which means his offense is going to be non-existent most nights. With just five points in 44 games this season, Kruger just doesn't move the needle in most fantasy formats, and is best left on your league's waiver wire.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Activated off IR•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Trending toward return•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Winds up on IR•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Ruled out again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Fails to practice•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Expected to miss another game•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...