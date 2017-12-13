Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Nets first goal with new club
Kruger potted his first goal of the season in Tuesday's win over the Golden Knights.
Kruger hasn't offered much in terms of fantasy value this season, managing just five points through 29 games. He's centering the fourth line and seeing no power-play time, so it's probably best to avoid him. He's failed to reach 20 points in each of his last three seasons and is seen as a depth player for the Hurricanes.
