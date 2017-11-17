Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Returns to practice
Kruger (illness) was back on the ice for practice Friday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Since Kruger was able to practice and the Hurricanes don't play again until Saturday evening, it appears as though the he will be safe to deploy in fantasy leagues after missing Thursday's road game against the Islanders. However, we can't see this news affecting more than a handful of poolies given that the Swede has produced just one point (an assist) through 16 games.
