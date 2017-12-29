Kruger (undisclosed) won't play Friday night against the Penguins, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

To compensate for the absence of Kruger -- who is day-to-day by default until more information becomes available -- the Hurricanes will call up Lucas Wallmark from AHL Charlotte. With only five points and a minus-4 rating through 35 games, fantasy owners need to ask themselves if an injured Kruger is worth hanging onto. Hint: the answer is "no" in most settings.