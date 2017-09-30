Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Sets up goal
Kruger picked up a primary assist on Justin Faulk's goal in Friday's 3-1 home win over the Capitals.
He also went plus-2 and won 63 percent of his draws. Early indications are that Kruger will center the fourth line with fellow countryman Joakim Nordstrom and the industrious Josh Jooris at his sides. It will be interesting to see how quickly Kruger can adjust to the Eastern Conference having spent his first seven seasons in Chicago, but if this preseason contest is any indication, he'll be OK -- just don't expect miracles from the bottom-six role player.
