Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Status in doubt for Thursday
Kruger (illness) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Islanders, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
The former Blackhawk was absent for Wednesday's practice, with Josh Jooris filling in for him as the fourth-line center. Carolina will provide an additional update regarding Kruger's chances of playing against the Isles following Thursday's morning skate, though the news shouldn't concern fantasy owners too much considering Kruger has just one point in 16 games this season.
