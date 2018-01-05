Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Trending toward return
Kruger (lower body) is feeling good Friday, and if he makes it through a full practice he'll play Saturday against the Bruins, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kruger is currently on injured reserve, but he can be activated at any point. Kruger starts 55.7 percent of his shifts in the defensive zone, which has proven effective as he's won 53.7 percent of his faceoffs. This makes him quite useful for real-life hockey but keeps him out of the fantasy realm, as he still logs just 10:56 of ice time per game.
