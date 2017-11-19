Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Two assists help deliver win
Kruger (illness) picked up two helpers in a 3-1 win over Buffalo on Saturday night.
Kruger is a checker with a nose for penalty killing, but he sure looked every part the playmaker on Saturday night. Nice outing, but don't expect it to continue.
