Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Unavailable Thursday
Kruger (illness) won't play Thursday against the Islanders, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Kruger has only tallied one assist in 16 games this campaign, so although his absence may weaken the Hurricanes' penalty-killing unit, it shouldn't impact any fantasy owners' lineups. Phil Di Giuseppe will replace Kruger on Carolina's fourth line for Thursday's matchup with the Islanders.
