Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Winds up on IR
Kruger (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.
Despite his moving to injured reserve, Kruger will be able to return as soon as he's healthy. The Swede has started 60.8 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone this season, plus his average power-play ice time has amounted to six seconds per game, so Kruger won't be missed in most fantasy formats. Carolina has recalled Aleksi Saarela from AHL Charlotte as an insurance option in case Kruger can't play Thursday.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Ruled out again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Fails to practice•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Expected to miss another game•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Ruled out Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Nets first goal with new club•
-
Hurricanes' Marcus Kruger: Two assists help deliver win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...