Kruger (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday.

Despite his moving to injured reserve, Kruger will be able to return as soon as he's healthy. The Swede has started 60.8 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the defensive zone this season, plus his average power-play ice time has amounted to six seconds per game, so Kruger won't be missed in most fantasy formats. Carolina has recalled Aleksi Saarela from AHL Charlotte as an insurance option in case Kruger can't play Thursday.