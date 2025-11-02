Jankowski notched an assist in Saturday's 2-1 loss to the Bruins.

Jankowski set up an Alexander Nikishin tally in the third period. This was Jankowski's first point in six appearances this season. The 31-year-old has filled a part-time role so far, but the Hurricanes' numerous injuries have opened the door for him to get fourth-line minutes in the last four contests. He's supplied four shots on net, four blocked shots, two hits and two PIM and should continue to serve primarily as a defensive forward.