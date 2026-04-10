Jankowski scored two goals and placed two shots on net in Thursday's 7-2 win over Chicago.

Jankowski posted his first multi-goal game of the season Thursday by posting Carolina's fourth and seventh tallies of the landslide victory. His pair of twine finders helped him eclipse 10 goals on the season, securing the fourth season with double-digit goals of his nine-year NHL career. Overall, he has 20 points, 61 shots on net, 44 hits and 41 blocked shots across 66 games this season. Jankowski has stepped up his game down the stretch with five goals over his last 16 games, giving him some fantasy viability in deep leagues.