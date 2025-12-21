Hurricanes' Mark Jankowski: Draws assist Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jankowski recorded an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Lightning.
Jankowski went eight games without a point, and he was scratched twice in that span. The 31-year-old likely won't be in the lineup when the Hurricanes are fully healthy, but he has some time to play now that Seth Jarvis (upper body) is on injured reserve. For the season, Jankowski has five points, 22 shots on net, 16 hits, 12 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 24 outings as a defensive specialist in a bottom-six role.
