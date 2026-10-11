Jankowski tallied a goal and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 5-2 win over Chicago.

Jankowski is currently on fire, as he used Saturday's clash to secure the first three-game goal streak of his 10-year NHL career. Across six games to open the 2026-27 campaign, the 32-year-old winger has four points, seven shots on net, a plus-1 rating and six hits. Since being acquired by the Hurricanes midway through the 2024-25 season, the veteran winger has been turning back the clock and reverting to his previous goal-scoring ways. If he can carry his current momentum into the rest of the 2026-27 regular season, Jankowski could be in for his third-consecutive campaign with double-digit goals.