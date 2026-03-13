Jankowski scored the Hurricanes' only goal in a 3-1 loss to St. Louis on Thursday.

Jankowski intercepted a Blues' pass in the neutral zone, made a move around the defender in the right circle, and he then roofed a shot over Jordan Binnington's blocker as he cut to the ice. Jankowski has a goal in each of his last two games. He has seven goals, nine assists and 47 shots in 52 games this season.