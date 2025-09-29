Jankowski (undisclosed) won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Panthers, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski has been limited throughout training camp this year, and he'll be forced to miss the Hurricanes' penultimate preseason game due to his undisclosed injury. It's not yet clear when he'll be able to return, but he should still have an opportunity to make the Opening Night roster.