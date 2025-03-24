Jankowski scored a goal in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Jankowski just won't slow down -- he has six goals over seven contests since the Hurricanes acquired him from the Predators. The 30-year-old is finding success even while limited to a fourth-line role -- he was under 10 minutes of ice time in Sunday's game, the fourth time that's happened since the trade even with his good fortune for goal-scoring. Overall, the center has 10 tallies, 15 points, 53 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 48 appearances this season.