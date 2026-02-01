Jankowski tallied a goal and recorded three hits in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

Jankowski continued his solid month of scoring Saturday with the opening tally just over 13 minutes into regulation. Over his last 11 games, the 31-year-old center has three goals and six points, which is tied for eighth on the team. With Saturday's twine finder, he is up to five goals, 12 points, 37 shots on net, 29 hits and 29 blocked shots across 42 games this season. While he continues to slowly heat up, Jankowski is on track to post the third-highest point total of his nine-year NHL career if he can surpass the 17 points he had in 60 regular-season games between Nashville and Carolina a year ago. He is worth keeping tabs on as a potential streaming option in the deepest of fantasy leagues if he continues to find the scoresheet down the stretch.