Jankowski scored two goals in Sunday's 4-2 win over Winnipeg.

The Hurricanes acquired Jankowski near the trade deadline, and there's no question he turned a few heads with this two-goal performance. Jankowski became the third player to score two goals in his Carolina debut, joining Morgan Geekie, who did it in the 2019-20 season, and Brad Defauw, who accomplished this feat back in the 2002-23 campaign. He's not expected to record goals regularly for Carolina, though, as even with these two tallies, he has only eight goals across 38 appearances in 2024-25.