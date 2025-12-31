Jankowski scored a goal and took two shots in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Penguins.

Jankowski posted his second goal of the season with a wrister late in the second period, and that goal prevented Stuart Skinner from securing a shutout. Jankowski has two goals and four assists in 28 games this season. The 31-year-old center, who plays in a bottom-six role in the lineup, doesn't produce enough in fantasy to warrant consideration in most standard formats.