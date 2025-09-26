Jankowski (undisclosed) was working with the non-game group in a regular jersey Friday but won't be in action versus the Lightning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jankowski should still be capable of making the Opening Night roster despite his stint on the sidelines during training camp. Even if the 31-year-old center does make the team, he is unlikely to offer much in the way of fantasy value given his limited offensive upside and the fact that he could serve as a healthy scratch periodically.