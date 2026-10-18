Jankowski scored a power-play goal in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Jets.

The 32-year-old center continued his remarkable run, getting Carolina on the board midway through the second period with a quick shot through traffic past Clay Stevenson. Jankowski has found the back of the net in six straight games -- not bad for a bottom-six player who scored a grand total of 11 goals over 68 regular-season games in 2025-26. Saturday's tally was also Jankowski's first power-play goal since 2017-18 with the Flames, and just the third of his career. He is getting extra shifts and opportunities with Jordan Staal (calf) on the shelf, but shooting at a 40.0 percent rate simply isn't sustainable.