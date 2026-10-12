Jankowski scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Flyers.

Jankowski has scored in four straight games, and he also has an assist in that span to account for all of his offense on the year. The 32-year-old's hot offense has made him a mainstay in the Hurricanes' bottom six over Nicolas Deslauriers. Jordan Staal (lower body) was out Sunday, allowing Jankowski to move up to the third line. The offense won't last, but Jankowski's defensive efforts and reliable on-ice play make him a fixture in the lineup.