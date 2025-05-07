Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Jankowski (undisclosed) won't return to Tuesday's Game 1 versus the Capitals.

Jankowski was initially injured in the second period and was unable to return for the third. The 30-year-old had one assist over two appearances during the first round. If Jankowski is unavailable for Thursday's Game 2, Jack Roslovic or Tyson Jost are the top options to enter the lineup.

More News