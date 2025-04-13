Jankowski scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers.

Jankowski had some impressive scoring numbers to begin his Carolina tenure, but he's cooled off with just two goals over the last nine games. Still, the 30-year-old center has 12 goals this season, his most in a campaign since he potted 14 in 2018-19 with the Flames. He's at 17 points, 64 shots on net, 31 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 57 appearances between the Hurricanes and the Predators. Jankowski looks like a lock to stay on Carolina's fourth line for the playoffs.