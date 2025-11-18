Jankowski scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 3-1 win over the Bruins.

Jankowski's first goal of the season put the Hurricanes ahead 2-0 in the second period. The 31-year-old looks to have a path to playing time again while Jesperi Kotkaniemi (ankle) is out of action. In a part-time role this year, Jankowski has put up three points, seven shots on net, six blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-3 rating through 10 outings.