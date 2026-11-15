Jankowski scored twice in a 5-1 win over Seattle on Saturday in the second game of the 2026 NHL Global Series in Finland. He fired six shots.

Jankowski's first goal stood as the winner; he wired a shot over Joey Daccord's glove late in the first period. Jankowski popped off early in October and recorded a six-game goal streak before getting injured. He has four goals on 21 shots in eight games since returning. Jankowski has amassed 10 goals and one assist in just 17 games. He's converting at a bloated 27.8 shooting percentage, so his pace will slow, but he's well on his way to a new career high if he can remain somewhat consistent.