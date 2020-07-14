Necas (undisclosed) returned to practice Tuesday, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Necas didn't attend Monday's training camp session for an undisclosed reason, but his presence on the ice Tuesday all but confirms he isn't dealing with an injury or an illness. The 21-year-old forward has enjoyed a rock-solid rookie campaign this year, notching 16 goals and 36 points in 64 games. He'll likely fill a middle-six role as well as a spot on Carolina's second power-play unit during postseason play.