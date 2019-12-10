Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Back in action Tuesday
Necas (lower body) will play in Tuesday's game against the Oilers, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Necas will slot onto the third line after missing the last four games. The 20-year-old winger has impressed this season, compiling six goals -- two on the power play -- and 10 assists over 26 games while averaging 13:49 of ice time.
