Necas collected a goal and an assist with two shots in Saturday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.

Necas opened the scoring just 1:38 into the game, snapping one inside the far post from the left faceoff circle. He also assisted on Sebastian Aho's game-tying goal with four minutes left in regulation. Necas cooled off a little bit after a blistering month of March, but he's starting to come alive again with two points in each of his last two contests. The sophomore needs just four more points to match the 36 he put up in 2019-20.