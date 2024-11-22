Necas logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Devils.

Necas' 13-game, 27-point streak ended in a 4-1 win over the Flyers on Wednesday. The 25-year-old wasn't discouraged, chipping in the primary helper on Andrei Svechnikov's goal in the third period. Necas has been held off the scoresheet just three times this season, earning 11 goals, 20 helpers, 13 power-play points, 48 shots on net and a plus-9 rating over 19 appearances. His power-play production is already equal to last year, and he's well over halfway to surpassing his 53-point total from 77 regular-season games in 2023-24. Necas ranks third in the NHL in points, trailing just Kirill Kaprizov and Nathan MacKinnon, who both have 34.