Necas was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Wednesday.

Necas does not lack hype as the 12th overall pick in the 2017 draft. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound center is a dynamic offensive producer who boasts tremendous speed, but fantasy owners are urged to be patient with the prospect, even though he found the back of the net for his first NHL goal against the Lightning on Tuesday. His next chance to play will be Friday, when the AHL club squares off against Hershey, the top developmental affiliate of the Capitals.