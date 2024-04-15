Necas was unable to end his goal drought despite recording six shots in Sunday's 4-2 victory over Chicago.

Necas remains bogged down in a four-game goalless streak during which he notched 10 shots while averaging 16:11 of ice time. Even with the slump, the 25-year-old Czech continues to feature in a top-six role, though he could find himself replaced by Andrei Svechnikov if Necas doesn't start producing.