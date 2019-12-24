Necas scored two goals, one on the power play, and added two even-strength assists in Monday's 8-6 loss to the Maple Leafs.

It was a huge performance from the 20-year-old, who'd only managed one helper in his prior nine games and had never scored more than two points in any NHL contest. Necas now has eight goals and 21 points through 33 games in his first full campaign for Carolina.