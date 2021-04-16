Necas notched an assist and two PIM in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Necas recorded the secondary helper on a Vincent Trocheck goal in the second period. The 22-year-old Necas continues to pile up points with five in his last four outings. The Czech forward is up to 33 points, 86 shots on net, 10 PIM and a plus-20 rating through 39 games overall. He's established himself as a solid top-six forward in 2020-21.