Necas scored a goal on four shots and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Necas picked up both points in a span of 3:02 during the third period as the Hurricanes ran away with the lead. The 24-year-old forward has two goals, two helpers, 10 shots on net and a minus-3 rating through four contests, and two of his points have come with the man advantage. Necas continues to be a key part of the Hurricanes' offense with a top-six role and time on the first power-play unit.