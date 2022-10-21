Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Oilers.

Necas has gotten on the scoresheet in all four games so far, recording three goals, four helpers, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating. His tally was his first power-play point of the year, though it shouldn't be his last if he sticks on the top unit. The 23-year-old's hot start suggests his regression to 40 points in 78 contests last season was an anomaly -- fantasy managers can be bullish on his production after an impressive week-plus of action.