Necas notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Penguins.

Necas has a goal and two assists over his last four games. He helped out on a Sebastian Aho tally in overtime to complete this win. Necas looks to be bouncing back from his slump over the latter half of December. The 25-year-old forward is up to 15 goals, 32 helpers, 96 shots on net, 30 hits and a plus-1 rating through 40 contests in a top-six role.