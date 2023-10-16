Necas scored a power-play goal on two shots and went minus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Ducks.

Necas got the Hurricanes within a goal with 4:31 left in the third period, but the comeback effort stalled out. The 24-year-old has maintained a modest pace early on with a goal, an assist, six shots and a minus-3 rating through three contests. Necas remains in a top-six role and should continue to have plenty of chances to contribute.