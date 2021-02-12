Necas (undisclosed) may be available for Saturday's matchup with the Stars, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.
Prior to getting hurt, Necas tallied one goal on 14 shots and three assists in his previous five appearances in which he logged 19:23 of ice time per game. Once given the all-clear, the winger should be in the mix for regular minutes in a bottom-six role and could even push for more responsibilities as the season goes on.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Expected to miss time•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Leaves game after big hit•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Two helpers against Stars•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Records game-winner Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Collects first postseason point•
-
Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Practices Friday•