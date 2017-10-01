Necas could find himself on the Hurricanes' roster to open the season, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.

The 18-year-old Necas, who spent last season in the Czech league playing for HC Kometa, was a longshot candidate to crack the Canes' roster this season. However, with Lee Stempniak out for possibly an extended period with hip and back soreness, Necas may be needed when the Canes open the season Oct. 7 against Minnesota. If the team decides not to keep him, they could return him to his home country to play another year in the Czech league, or assign him to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. From a fantasy perspective, there are still too many question marks surrounding Necas' immediate future for him to be an attractive pickup option in most leagues.