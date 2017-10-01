Hurricanes' Martin Necas: Could start season with Hurricanes
Necas could find himself on the Hurricanes' roster to open the season, according to the Raleigh News & Observer.
The 18-year-old Necas, who spent last season in the Czech league playing for HC Kometa, was a longshot candidate to crack the Canes' roster this season. However, with Lee Stempniak out for possibly an extended period with hip and back soreness, Necas may be needed when the Canes open the season Oct. 7 against Minnesota. If the team decides not to keep him, they could return him to his home country to play another year in the Czech league, or assign him to the Charlotte Checkers of the AHL. From a fantasy perspective, there are still too many question marks surrounding Necas' immediate future for him to be an attractive pickup option in most leagues.
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...