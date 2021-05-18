Necas provided an assist in Monday's 5-2 win over the Predators in Game 1.

Necas set up Nino Niederreiter's goal at 2:26 of the third period, and that tally was the game-winner. The 22-year-old Necas took a step forward on offense with a career-high 41 points in just 53 games during the regular season. He should continue to work in a top-six role during the playoffs while also earning time on both the power play and the penalty kill.