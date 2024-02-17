Necas recorded two assists in Friday's 5-1 win over the Coyotes.

Necas set up goals by Jalen Chatfield and Michael Bunting. With seven goals and four assists over his last 10 outings, Necas has been cruising on offense since he returned from an upper-body injury. The 25-year-old forward is up to 37 points, 131 shots on net, 50 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 48 contests in a top-six role this season.